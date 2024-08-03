Paris Olympics 2024, Day 7 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Semis, Manu in 25m Final

In contrast, Esha Singh, an Asian Games medalist in the event, finished 18th with a score of 581-17x and missed out on the final.

After the first day of the men’s skeet qualification event, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka stands 26th with a score of 68. Naruka scored 23 in both the first and third rounds and 22 in the second. The fourth and fifth rounds are set to take place on Saturday.