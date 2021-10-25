Pak Cricket Team Overcomes Dry Spell But Can India Overcome Intolerance?

The number 13 may be a bit daunting for a lot of people, but for the Pakistani Men's cricket team, turns out 13th time's the charm!

After a 29-year-long dry spell of losing all of the 12 previous ICC World Cup matches against India, Pakistan's cricket team turned the tide for themselves, and how!

Until Sunday, 24 October, India had seven wins in 50-over World Cup matches and five wins in 20-over matches against Pakistan, but Babar Azam became the first Pakistani captain to lead his team to an emphatic victory over India by 10 wickets, in a men's ICC World Cup event.

Our men in blue are no doubt a formidable lot, with an incredible record backing them, which is why perhaps the outcome at Dubai International Stadium was rather unexpected. But in the spirit of sportsmanship most of our listeners will agree that it was quite an enthralling match to watch, nonetheless.