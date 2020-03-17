WWE to Hold Wrestlemania 36 Without Fans Due to Coronavirus

WWE's biggest event - Wrestlemania - will be held behind closed doors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. WWE has announced that the upcoming Wrestlemania 36 will now be taking place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando instead of in Tampa Bay as originally planned.

"In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view," the WWE said in an official statement on Monday.