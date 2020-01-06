World Archery Backs IOA’s Commonwealth Archery C’Ship Proposal

In a letter to IOA president Narinder Batra, World Archery Secretary General Tom Dielen wrote: "We have well received a copy of your proposal to the Commonwealth Games Federation and we are pleased that India included Archery in this proposal.

"World Archery is giving its full support to this proposal to have an Archery competition in India as part of the Commonwealth Games friendship programme. We will work together with the Indian Government, IAO and you to finalise the details and the exact programme but would suggest adding the mixed team events which will also feature in Tokyo 2020."

World Archery, the letter said, would also recognise the event for world records.