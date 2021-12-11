Shooter Bandhavi Singh Dedicates Gold Medals to Her Uncle General Bipin Rawat
Bandhavi Singh won 4 Gold medals at the 64th National championships.
Indian shooter and national champion Bandhavi Singh has dedicated her medals to her uncle Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who along with his wife Madhulika Rawat passed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.
Bandhavi, in the 64th National Rifle Shooting Championship, won 4 gold medals in the individual. She won 11 medals at the championship.
“This time, while competing in the championship, my only objective was to win gold. I want to dedicate each gold to him and the other warriors who died with him. I will always remember him as a mentor and guide," Bandhavi was quoted as saying by Times of India.
Yashwardhan Singh, younger brother of late Madhulika Singh, came to Delhi immediately on Wednesday after he heard about the terrible news.
“Uncle Rawat spoke little, but whatever he said were words to inspire. He would always say that whenever someone takes up any task, they should never rest until they complete it. This was what kept me focused,” she added.
Bandhavi recalled the last time she spoke with her uncle back in October.
“After returning from the World Championship in Peru, I stayed with uncle and aunt at their home in New Delhi for two days. Whenever he interacted with us, there was something to learn. He took me to a few events. I had a great time, and never knew that it would be my last meeting with him,” she said.
She is currently doing Masters in History and is a student of Bhopal-based Shooting Academy since grade 10.
“I was the national school champion in hockey for six consecutive years till class 12. I was in Daly College Indore and was attracted towards shooting while I was in class 10. I won the national championship in both shooting and hockey at the school level, but decided to focus on shooting,” told Bandhavi to TOI.
