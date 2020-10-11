Hamilton Equals Schumacher’s F1 Record, Presented With His Helmet

Lewis Hamilton on Sunday, 11 October, equalled German Formula 1 great Michael Schumacher's record of 91 race wins with his victory at the Eiffel Grand Prix.

Schumacher's son Mick, who was due to drive on Friday practice for Alfa Romeo, was also at the venue and presented Hamilton with one of Michael’s helmets.

“I don’t think anyone and especially me, didn’t imagine that I’d be anywhere near Michael in terms of records so it’s an incredible honour and going to take some time to get used to. A big, big thank you and huge respect to Michael," said Hamilton after the win.