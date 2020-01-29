Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Not Equipped With Vital Warning System

The helicopter that crashed into a Los Angeles hillside killing NBA legend Kobe Bryant and eight others was not equipped with vital software that alerts pilots when aircrafts are too close to the ground, officials said.

The terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS), which is designed to send a warning when a collision appears imminent, had not been installed on Bryant's Sikorsky S-76 helicopter, the National Transport Safety Board's (NTSB) Jennifer Homendy said.

"Certainly, TAWS could have helped," NBC News reported Homendy as saying, adding that she could not conclude that its use would have prevented the crash.