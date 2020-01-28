Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Had Been Set to Follow in His Footsteps

"The best thing that happens is when we go out and fans would come up to me and she'll be standing next to me... and they'll be like, 'You've gotta have a boy, you and V. gotta have a boy.

"You gotta have somebody to carry on your tradition, the legacy. She (Gianna) is like, 'I got this'. I'm like, 'that's right'," he went on. "Yes, you do, you got this."