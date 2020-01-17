Mother’s Grit Scripts Success Story for 3 Assam Athletes

A mother of three children from Assam, Poornima Mondol has produced three athletes in three different sports for the state.

All three of them - Sujit Mondol (kho kho), Pradip Mondol (hockey) and Mallvika Mondol (football) - are representing their state at the ongoing third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati.

Switching multiple jobs in her life, the determined Poornima provided all the necessary financial support to help her children attain success in sport.

"I have had multiple jobs in my life. I worked in a school for sometime before leaving it because the salary was very low. Then I opened a shop, which unfortunately didn't garner revenue.,” said Poornima.