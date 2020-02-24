Young Indian GM Gukesh Wins Cannes Open Chess Title

He remained unbeaten in the tournament and posted wins over Chongsheng Zeng of China and Bargseghyan among others.

He also had three draws including one against compatriot G B Harshavardhan who finished with 5.5 points and took the 18th spot.

Siva Mahadevan was the next best Indian performer after Gukesh, taking the 10th place with six points.

Gukesh had recently taken part in coaching camps conducted by former world champion Vladimir Kramnik and Boris Gelfand.