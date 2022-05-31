ADVERTISEMENT

India Open Account at Shooting World Cup in Baku With Team Gold

India are fifth on the medals table, with Serbia leading the tally with two gold and a total of four medals.

The 12-member Indian rifle squad opened their account at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Baku, Azerbaijan, with gold in the 10m air rifle women's team competition on Tuesday.

The trio of Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita and Shreya Agrawal outplayed Denmark 17-5 in the gold-medal match.

They had reached the gold-medal round after two rounds of qualification on Monday. Denmark, represented by Anna Nielsen, Emma Koch and Rikke Maeng Ibsen, had beaten the Indian team in the last-eight stage but the Indians stepped up when it mattered most. Poland won bronze in the event.

The Indian men's air rifle team fell short in their bronze-medal match against Croatia, going down 10-16. Here too, the tables were turned as Rudrankksh Patil, Paarth Makhija and Dhanush Srikanth had beaten the Croats in the last-eight stage.

