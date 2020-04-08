15-Year-Old Golfer Arjun Bhati Sells Trophies, Raises Rs 4.30 Lakh

Arjun said he sold all of his trophies to his relatives and friends of his parents to raise the fund.

"In last eight years, the 102 trophies that I won across the world, I have given them to 102 people in this hour of crisis. The total amount of Rs 4,30,000 that I received from that, I have donated that today to the-CARES Fund," he tweeted in hindi on Tuesday.

"After coming to know about my contribution, my grandmother first cried and then said, 'you are a real Arjun. At this point of time, it's important to save human lives. Trophies can be won in future'." The youngster thus joined the Indian sports fraternity, which has made a significant contribution to contain the deadly disease, which has killed over 80,000 and infected nearly 1.5 million globally.

The significant contributors to the cause include former and current star cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar, Suresh Raina to Olympic medallists Mary Kom, P V Sindhu, Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt.

The Coronavirus infection, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed nearly 150 people and infected over 5100 in India.