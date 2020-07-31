F1 Driver Sergio Perez Tests COVID-19 Positive, to Miss British GP

"With assistance of the local organiser of the British Grand Prix, local health authorities and the FIA COVID-19 delegate, a full track and trace initiative has been undertaken and all close contacts have been quarantined.

"The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 have provided for swift containment of an incident that will have no wider impact on this weekend's event," it added.

Racing Point - who have confirmed that the Mexican driver is "physically well and in good spirits" - intend to still run two car's in this weekend's race, with a revised driver line-up to be announced in due course.