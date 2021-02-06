91 Athletes Found Overage on Eve of National Junior Athletics  

The 83 athletes who were categorised in 'doubtful' category will now undergo a laboratory test in a day or two. If it is eventually confirmed that they are indeed overage, they will not be allowed to compete, but if they prove they are underage they would participate.

"The athletes will not be debarred straightaway from competition as that decision could be challenged in a court of law. Therefore, they will be subjected to a lab test before suspension, if required," the source said on condition of anonymity.

Screening of athletes will continue on Saturday and on subsequent days as competitors are still reaching Guhawati. To maintain social distance due to pandemic participants have to wait for long to get their age certificates verified. "It was quite a tiring exercise," said one of the competitors who went through the medical screening and verification of certificates.