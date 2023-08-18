World Athletics Championships: Javelin Thrower Kishore Jena’s Visa Gets Cleared

Indian Javelin player Kishore Jena’s visa for Budapest, Hungary has been cleared and he can now take part in the World Athletics Championships 2023. Jena was given an appointment by the Hungary Embassy for 9 am, Friday.
As per the reports earlier, Kishore Jena faced an issue with his visa for Hungary where the World Athletics Championships is scheduled to take place from 19-27 August 2023. Athletics Federation of India had informed about the possibility of the athlete’s absence from the global event.
“Setback for #javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena as Embassy of #Hungary in Delhi has cancelled his one month #visa for reasons unknown. He is doubtful for world championships @Media_SAI @YASMinistry @WorldAthletics,” AFI tweeted.
It further stated, “Odisha javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena was issued 1 month Schengen visa last month. He was to leave for Budapest on 20 August. If visa cancelled, he can't compete.”
However, later on Thursday, AFI informed that he has been granted an appointment at the Hungary Embassy. Jena will be taking part in the Javelin Throw event, the qualification round for which will be taking place on 25 August. The final will be taking place on 27 August at 23:50 IST.
World Athletics Championships 2023 will be a 9 days long event with over 202 countries taking part across 49 events. India is sending a 28-member contingent for the tournament, including the Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)