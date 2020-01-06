Weightlifting Corruption, Doping Accusations ‘Very Serious’ – IOC

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Monday the accusations made by a German broadcaster of corruption and doping cover-ups at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) were "very serious and worrying".

The ARD programme also cited documents allegedly showing at least $5 million (4.5 million euros) in funding flowing from the IOC to the IWF were transferred into two Swiss accounts, of which only federation president Tamas Ajan had oversight.