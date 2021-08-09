Singing, Dancing, Dhols: Fans Celebrate India's Olympic Medallists' Return
VIDEO: Hundreds of fans had gathered at the Delhi airport to welcome five of India's Tokyo Olympics' medallists.
A record medal tally at the Tokyo Olympics and Indian sports fans left no stone unturned to celebrate the return of five of the seven medallists when they landed at the IGI airport on Monday.
Gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was mobbed by loving fans right after he de-boarded his flight with crowds surrounded his every step even inside the airport.
The men's and women's hockey teams, Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya and Lovlina were among some of the other stars of the Tokyo Olympics who arrived on the same flight and they were all greeted with adulation and love from their fans as they stepped out of the airport.
Wrestlers Ravi and Bajrang had many of their neighbours come to welcome them to the airport and were made to sit in open-roof cars to wave to their fans once they got out of the airport. 23-year-old Dahiya won India's second silver medal of the Olympics, after Mirabai Chanu had finished second in weightlifting on the first day of the Olympic Games.
