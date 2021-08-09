Watch: Olympic Hero Neeraj Chopra Lands in Delhi, Mobbed by Fans at Airport

India first track and field athlete to win a gold medal for India, Neeraj Chopra landed in New Delhi with the rest of the Indian Olympics contingent on Monday evening.

A total of five medallists including Neeraj, Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Lovlina and the men's hockey team were all on the same flight, returning to India after the completion of the Games.

Chopra, wearing a mask and an India team jersey, was mobbed the moment he came out and despite the best efforts of security personnel, enthusiastic fans with garlands in hand, tried to get as close to the champion javelin thrower as possible.