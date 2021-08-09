Watch: Olympic Hero Neeraj Chopra Lands in Delhi, Mobbed by Fans at Airport
Watch video: Neeraj Chopra welcomed by fans at Delhi airport.
India first track and field athlete to win a gold medal for India, Neeraj Chopra landed in New Delhi with the rest of the Indian Olympics contingent on Monday evening.
A total of five medallists including Neeraj, Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Lovlina and the men's hockey team were all on the same flight, returning to India after the completion of the Games.
Chopra, wearing a mask and an India team jersey, was mobbed the moment he came out and despite the best efforts of security personnel, enthusiastic fans with garlands in hand, tried to get as close to the champion javelin thrower as possible.
The seven medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics will be felicitated at a function at the Ashoka Hotel in Chanakyapuri later in the evening.
The Olympians and their support staff, who arrived by Air India flight No. 307, were taken straight to the Ashoka Hotel in a Volvo buses. The security at the airport was unusually tight with multiple forces, including Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), pressed into service to manage the hundreds of fans, who had descended at the airport to welcome their heroes.
But despite multiple security cordons, chaos reigned the moment the athletes started trooping out of the arrival lounge. All hell broke loose and it required loads of patience from the security personnel to control the situation.
Earlier, a team comprising senior police officials under the Airport Police station had checked Terminal-2 and Terminal-3 where the flight carrying Indian athletes had landed.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.