On Eve Of Khel Ratna Ceremony, Vinesh Says She’s COVID Positive

It was set to be one of the biggest days of her young career but Vinesh Phogat has suffered a setback after announcing that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Asian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist is one of the 5 sportspersons slated to be awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award on Saturday but she is now expected to miss the virtual ceremony.

Vinesh was tested by the Indian government as per protocol ahead of the event.

"My test was done on Thursday and it has come positive. I am at home right. Now, my family members will also get tested tomorrow. I still didn't feel any symptoms. I am absolutely fine," she told IANS.