Tremendous Excitement in Team Ahead of Opening Match: Sreejesh

Experienced India hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who captained the side in 2016 Rio, has said that there is "tremendous excitement" among players ahead of their opening match at the Tokyo Olympics and that the team is "mentally prepared for any surprises".

Having arrived in Tokyo on Sunday morning, Sreejesh said, "There is tremendous excitement among the players in the squad. This is the moment we have all been waiting for. We can't wait to get on with the matches and give our best and build our momentum match-by-match.