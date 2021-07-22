Tough Draws for India TT Team; Manika-Sharath Face 3rd Seeds in Round 1

The 12th-seeded Indian pair of Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal are all set to face the third-seeded pair of Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Cheng of Chinese Taipei in the mixed doubles round-of-16 clash at the Tokyo Olympics on July 24.

The draws for the table tennis events were announced on Wednesday. The mixed doubles event is making its debut at the Olympics.