9 New Cases At The Tokyo Olympics 2020 On Tuesday

The Organising Committee of the Olympics added 9 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The coach of Czech Republic's beach volleyball team, Simon Nausch, tested positive for COVID-19. 71 people, who have been accredited for the Olympics, have now tested positive for the virus in the month of July.

"Due to previous cases in our team, we tried to be extremely careful, unfortunately it did not work. But I'm really glad I'm in isolation before I can jeopardize someone else's participation in the games," said Nausch.