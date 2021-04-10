TOPS Has Spurred India’s Olympic Medal Hopes: Neeraj Chopra

Chopra, who will be leaving for a training stint in Turkey later this month along with compatriot Shivpal Singh, posted a video on the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Twitter handle, saying that the support from SAI and TOPS were the main reason why Indian sportspersons were doing well on the international stage.

"Their (SAI and TOPS) support and financial assistance for equipment, international exposure trips and help to players injured during competition and training is helping us in a big way," said 23-year-old Chopra, who set the world record on way to gold during the 2016 World U-20 Championships in Poland.

"They are motivating us to give it our best shot. SAI ensured that athletes could get back to training as quickly as possible after the lockdown and that the ground and training facilities were promptly opened with Covid-compliant protocols."