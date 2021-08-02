Tokyo Paralympics: Shooter Seeks SC Hearing Against Non-Selection
2021 Tokyo Paralympics begins on 24 August and will go on till 5 September after the ongoing Olympic Games.
Even as Indian sporting fans celebrate some historic moments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, five-time Paralympian shooter Naresh Kumar Sharma is hoping for an urgent hearing about his non-selection for the Paralympic Games.
The Tokyo Paralympics begins on 24 August and will go on till 5 September after the ongoing Olympic Games are over.
A bench with Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Surya Kant has taken note of the submissions of the senior advocate Vikas Singh, who is appearing for the athlete, that the delay in hearing before the Delhi High Court would render his plea seeking inclusion in the Indian contingent for the games would become infructuous.
The CJI has said he will go through the files and decide.
Naresh has challenged the order of the Delhi HC which had posted his plea relating to his non-selection for the upcoming Tokyo games for hearing on 6 August.
(With PTI inputs)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.