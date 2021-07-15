Virus Cluster at Hotel Hosting Brazilian Olympians in Tokyo
Tokyo is currently under a virus state of emergency, with infections surging.
The hotel in Tokyo which is hosting the Brazilian Olympic Judo team have had 8 staff members test positive for COVID-19, according to reports on Thursday.
Health and sports officials at Hamamatsu city, west of Tokyo, said virus screenings were done before the judo delegation of around 30 members had arrived on Saturday.
However, none of the infected individuals came in contact with the athletes, AFP reported.
The news of this cluster comes on the heels of the organisers and the Japan Government announcing that the event Tokyo Olympics will be held behind closed doors. Olympic participants will be subject to strict virus rules and kept largely away from the Japanese public.
“Only those who have proof of a negative test are working” with the judo team, said Yoshinobu Sawada, a sports official at the city.
“We explained to the team that only (healthy workers) are in the bubble. We think they have understood the situation and our counter-infection measures,” he told AFP.
Several areas around the capital are under looser virus restrictions.
The IOC said on Wednesday that of over 8,000 people who arrived between July 1 and 13, just three tested positive for COVID-19 after arrival and had been isolated.
IOC chief Thomas Bach also pledged “not to bring any risk” to Japan with the Games, which open on 23 July.
