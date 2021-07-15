Virus Cluster at Hotel Hosting Brazilian Olympians in Tokyo

The news of this cluster comes on the heels of the organisers and the Japan Government announcing that the event Tokyo Olympics will be held behind closed doors. Olympic participants will be subject to strict virus rules and kept largely away from the Japanese public.

“Only those who have proof of a negative test are working” with the judo team, said Yoshinobu Sawada, a sports official at the city.

“We explained to the team that only (healthy workers) are in the bubble. We think they have understood the situation and our counter-infection measures,” he told AFP.

Tokyo is currently under a virus state of emergency, with infections surging. The city recorded 1,149 cases on Wednesday, the highest figure since January.

Several areas around the capital are under looser virus restrictions.

The IOC said on Wednesday that of over 8,000 people who arrived between July 1 and 13, just three tested positive for COVID-19 after arrival and had been isolated.

IOC chief Thomas Bach also pledged “not to bring any risk” to Japan with the Games, which open on 23 July.

(With AFP Inputs)