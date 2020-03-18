IOC Could Adjust Olympic Qualifying, Fall Back on Rankings

Almost any athlete will concede that getting picked for an Olympic team is as much of a challenge as competing for one.

The IOC acknowledged on Tuesday just how frazzling the whole process could be this year, and a few leaders from the athlete community weighed in on how the uncertainty is plaguing them, as well.

While pushing forward for its planned July 24 start for the Tokyo Games, the IOC outlined how the invitations might be sorted out if the dozens of Olympic trials and qualifiers slated for this spring and summer around the globe get canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus.