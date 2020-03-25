Olympics Postponed, But That’s Just The Start of the Problems

"In order to safeguard the athletes, we have decided to postpone the Olympic Games to 2021, with an aim to have it in the summer of 2021," said International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach while making the official decision to postpone the Olympics Games for the first time in history.

The decision was made following a telephone conversation between Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the IOC President, with Abe proposing the postponement due to the coronavirus outbreak the world is currently dealing with. The Games were to start on 24 July later this summer but now have been moved ‘until the summer of 2021’. They, however, will be called the 2020 Tokyo Olympics only.

The Olympics, as we know, have been cancelled 3 times in the past all due to World Wars but never has it been postponed. So, as the stakeholders have now made the biggest of decisions, the next few weeks are going to be about finding answers to a lot of problems.