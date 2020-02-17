Bhawana Jat Named in Indian Team for Asian 20km Race Walk C’Ships
Tokyo Olympics-bound Bhawana Jat was on Monday named in a 13-member Indian team for the Asian 20km Race Walk Championships, to be held in Nomi, Japan on 15 March.
The unheralded Bhawana, who qualified for Tokyo Olympics in 20km race walk after pulling off a shock win with a national record time at the National Championships in Ranchi on Saturday, is one of the five women named for the Asian event.
The 23-year-old Bhawana, who comes from a poor farmer's family at Kabra village in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, clocked 1 hour 29 minutes and 54 seconds, well inside the Olympic qualification time of 1:31:00, to win gold.
She obliterated the two-year-old national record of 1:31:29 which was in the name of Delhi's Baby Soumya.
Irfan, who pulled out midway into the competition in Ranchi citing muscle cramps, has been included in the team as he has already qualified for the Olympics.
The Indian team was picked by the selection committee of the Athletics Federation of India on the basis of performance in the National Open Race Walking Championships held on 15 and 16 February in Ranchi.
