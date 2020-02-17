Bhawana Jat Named in Indian Team for Asian 20km Race Walk C’Ships

Tokyo Olympics-bound Bhawana Jat was on Monday named in a 13-member Indian team for the Asian 20km Race Walk Championships, to be held in Nomi, Japan on 15 March.

The unheralded Bhawana, who qualified for Tokyo Olympics in 20km race walk after pulling off a shock win with a national record time at the National Championships in Ranchi on Saturday, is one of the five women named for the Asian event.