Five Debutants Who Might Make India Proud at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Prior to this, Bajrang had won gold medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast and Asian Games in Jakarta. He followed that with a gold at the Asian Championships but faltered at the World Championships to settle for a bronze after a controversial loss in the semi-finals.

The first Indian to be ranked number one in any category was very recently dethroned from the top spot after his disappointing World Championship campaign in Nur-Sultan earlier this year.

But in no way will this hamper Bajrang’s chances of returning with a gold medal from Tokyo. With his Georgian coach Emzarios Bentinidis, Bajrang has worked on his leg defence which cost him Gold in the 2018 edition of the Worlds.