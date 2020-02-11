Tokyo Marathon Organisers to Offer Runners Surgical Masks
Organisers of the Tokyo Marathon will distribute surgical masks to runners and volunteers if they request them over concerns about the coronavirus.
According to a statement from the organisers, four "preventive safety measures against the coronavirus" will be taken during the event, which will be held on March 1, reports Xinhua news agency.
Alcohol-based hand sanitisers and antibacterial wet-wipes will also be available at the relevant venues, it said.
There will be operational revisions of the aid stations, but it is not clear what revisions will be made.
"Please pay careful attention to your own health," it read. "One each individual must consider carefully. We would like to request the cooperation from all participants to monitor the body temperature, and if you have fever or experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness, we advise you to refrain from participating in the event."
Some 1,800 runners living in China registered for this year's race.
