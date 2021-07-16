Tokyo-Bound Army Man Rajiv Arokia Gunning for Olympic Medal

In 2017, Arokia was honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award.



"I always used to look back at the path I had come from. Our house was a small hut. Now life is better. But I haven't forgotten my roots."



Though he has won several medals, the 2014 Asian Games bronze has a special place in his heart.



At that time, Arokia was recovering from a hamstring injury he had suffered a month earlier and people were saying his participation was a wasted chance.



Proving his detractors wrong, he won bronze.



"Asian Games is a big race. It was the best moment in my life," he said.



In 2018, Arokia was part of the Indian team that won gold in 4x400m mixed relay and silver in the 4x400m men's relay at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.



Then came his wedding with Anusha.



"Both my wife's parents were into sports but not Anusha. She has done M.Sc (Biotech). Now I have a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter."



Arokia is part of India's 4x400m mixed relay team that will participate in the Tokyo Olympics.



Now in Patiala, he and his teammates are being trained by Russian-American coach Galina Bukharana. "On the tracks, the coach is very strict. But away from the tracks she is very jovial," Arokia said.



According to him, the Indian mixed relay team has good chances of getting into the final.