Ten Of The Biggest Disappointments Of The Tokyo Olympics

The German, who arrived in Tokyo eyeing a gold medal, made a shock early exit from the final of the javelin throw on Saturday. He finished ninth out of the 12 competitors and didn't make the cut to compete for the last three attempts. The 28-year-old opened with 82.52m, but fouls on the next two attempts didn't do anything good to him as others surged past him. After Neeraj Chopra won the gold, Vetter posted on his social media with a picture of him while throwing and wrote "#Paris 2024!".