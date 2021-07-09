Venkatesan: Example of Catch Them Young so Others Can't Catch Up

Subha, who set the track on fire in the junior category at the Asian level is bound to the Tokyo Olympics as part of India's 4x400 mixed relay-two men and two women.

Interestingly, the 4x400 mixed relay will make its debut in the Tokyo Olympics which has taken the Indian team's confidence to a higher level.

"It was my 'thatha' (grandfather) who was instrumental in getting me into running and supported by my mother. I owe my success to my thatha," Subha told IANS.

Her maternal grandfather Sanglimuthu was in the state police department and had participated in the sporting events during his younger days.