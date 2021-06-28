Nataraj Betters Olympic Qualification Time in 100m Backstroke

India's Srihari Nataraj on Sunday shattered the Tokyo Olympic games qualification time in the men's 100 metres backstroke during the time trial at Sette Colli Trophy, but his feat is yet to be approved by the International Swimming Federation (FINA).

Nataraj clocked 53.77 seconds, which was faster than the Olympic qualification time of 53.85 secs. If FINA approves his timing, the 20-year-old Bengaluru swimmer will become the second Indian to make the qualification cut that guarantees an automatic berth for the Olympics.

Nataraj's performance of 53.77 secs is also better than his own previous national record of 54.07 seconds.