Sports Ministry Reconstitutes AICS as Olympic Year Begins

Indian badminton national coach Pullela Gopichand was among the notable omissions from the fresh list of members for the All India Council of Sports (AICS) that was announced by the Sports Ministry.

But Gopichand said that he had informed the ministry about four months back that he wouldn't be able to attend the meetings as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics draws closer.

"I had told them that this is the Olympic year and so it's not possible for me to attend meetings. This was about four months back," Gopichand told IANS.