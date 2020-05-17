Over two months since sports across the country has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak but some relaxations have been made in the latest guidelines of the nation-wide lockdown.In the new set of guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, that come into affect from 18 May, sports complexes and stadia have been permitted to open. However, spectators will not be allowed.This most likely means India’s sportspersons should be allowed to return to training, if only for individual sports.Earlier today, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra appealed to the sports ministry to provide grants to sports bodies in the country.In a letter to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Batra said that he was making the appeal as there was no mention of sports in the five addresses made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman detailing the mega Rs 20 lakh-crore economic package under the Centre's 'Self-Reliant India Movement.'In the letter, Batra appealed to Rijiju to ask the central government to provide sports bodies i.e., the IOA, the National Sports Federations (NSF) and State Olympic Associations (SOA), financial support via a one-time grant."We have been watching all the 5 announcements by Hon'ble Union Finance Minister including the one made on 17th May, 2020 and Sports as understood by us seems to have found no mention," said Batra in his letter."Request for urgent & kind intervention of The Hon'ble Union Sports Minister for support/one time grant to Sports Bodies in India."After the Pandemic when restrictions are lifted, we then will have to restart and rebuild all over once again.Batra also provided a breakdown of the funds required by the different sports bodies. Rs 10 crore has been allotted for the IOA itself after Rs 5 crore each to NSFs of Olympic sports. Rs 2.5 crore each to NSFs of non-Olympic sports and Rs 1 crore each to SOAs."Due to the ongoing pandemic and lockdown, we the sports bodies are unlikely to get any sponsorship and hence we may find it very difficult to restart our activities effectively," said Batra. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.