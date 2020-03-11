Sindhu, PT Usha Win at BBC’s Indian Sportswoman of the Year Awards

Sindhu, who has remained in the top 10 throughout the last four years, has five world championship medals to her name. She is also the first Indian singles badminton player to win an Olympic silver medal.

The awards ceremony was hosted by BBC Director General Tony Hall.

"Huge congratulations to PV Sindhu for winning the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year 2019. This award has been voted for by fans across the globe, and gives us an opportunity to celebrate female athletes from across India. I wish Sindhu the best of luck and will be watching more brilliant achievements of hers over the next year," Tony Hall said.