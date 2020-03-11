Sindhu, PT Usha Win at BBC’s Indian Sportswoman of the Year Awards
India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu believes Indian women athletes will have better run in the future, winning more medals for the country. Sindhu, who is the reigning world champion, was recently crowned BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year 2019.
"Hard work is the key to success," said the 24-year-old said after winning the award on the International Women’s Day.
The Olympic silver medallist dedicated the award to her supporters and fans who have been her pillar of support.
Sindhu, who has remained in the top 10 throughout the last four years, has five world championship medals to her name. She is also the first Indian singles badminton player to win an Olympic silver medal.
The awards ceremony was hosted by BBC Director General Tony Hall.
"Huge congratulations to PV Sindhu for winning the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year 2019. This award has been voted for by fans across the globe, and gives us an opportunity to celebrate female athletes from across India. I wish Sindhu the best of luck and will be watching more brilliant achievements of hers over the next year," Tony Hall said.
Meanwhile, veteran track and field athlete PT Usha was given the The Lifetime Achievement Award for her contribution to Indian sport.
Overcoming great odds, Usha went on to win over 100 international medals and awards throughout her career. She narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, finishing fourth in the women's 400m hurdles and losing the bronze medal by one-hundredth of a second.
But she mentioned that things have changed a lot since her time.
“I am very happy that BBC has taken this initiative, it will motivate the new generation to come into sports,” said Usha after receiving the award.
Union sports minister Kiran Rijiju was the guest of honour at the event.
"Achievement must be celebrated and awards are a way to recognise this. India has not been able to build a sporting culture. We are going to change that,” said Rijiju.
"That is why we have introduced schemes like lifetime pensions for sportspersons who have won medals for India," Rijiju said.
