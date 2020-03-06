Shooting World Cup in Delhi Postponed Due to Coronavirus Scare

The upcoming combined shooting World Cup in New Delhi was on Friday postponed, while an Olympic test event in Tokyo stood cancelled due to the global novel Coronavirus outbreak.

The tournament, sanctioned by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), was to be held from March 15 to 25 in the capital's Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The Olympic Test event was scheduled to be held from April 16.

"The tournament in Delhi will now be held in two parts before the Olympic Games. Dates for the events will be announced shortly," a National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) official said.