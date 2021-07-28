PV Sindhu Sails Into Knockout Stage of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Easy sailing for PV Sindhu as the Rio Olympics silver medallist has entered the knockout stage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, beating world number 34 Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong 21-9, 21-16 in her final Group J match.

Sindhu's better court coverage and her use of the angles was the key to her victory against the 28-year-old Cheung, who lost her sixth consecutive career match to the tall Indian shuttler.

The sixth-seeded Sindhu raced to an 11-5 lead as Cheung fruitlessly tried to push the 26-year old Indian deep into the corners of the forehand backcourt, ending up pushing the shuttles long.

Sindhu, giving almost nothing in the forecourt with superb net play, soon wrapped up the first game 21-9.