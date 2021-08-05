Bronze for Us Is as Good as Gold: Sreejesh's Mother

Right from early morning on Thursday, the house of Sreejesh was a crowded one with all glued to the TV.

After the historic win, the entire family celebrated the victory by lighting firecrackers and distributing sweets.

Sreejesh's wife, Aneesha, an Ayurveda doctor also could not hide her emotions. She said Sreejesh desired to win an Olympic medal.

"And true to his desire, India has won a medal and we just cannot express our happiness. He just called me and when the call came our joy increased much more. He said he might come here on August 10th, but was not sure," said Aneesha.

Sreejesh's father said all he can do is to thank every Indian who prayed for the success of Team India.