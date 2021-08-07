PM Modi Calls Indian Women's Hockey Team Praising Them for Their Performance

The Indian Women's hockey team finished fourth overall at the Tokyo Olympics after a hard-fought journey throughout.

The women's hockey team faced off against Great Britain in the Bronze-medal match on Friday, 6 August. While they were unable to defeat Great Britain, their performance was still laudable with several Indian fans and celebrities showering praises on the team.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the women's hockey team after their match to show his appreciation and to congratulate them on their incredible Tokyo Olympics journey.