Olympic Medallist Munkhbayar Dorjsuren Named Indian Pistol Team's Foreign Coach

"We were looking for someone who could train the shooters in a way which will benefit them in the long run. We interviewed her this week and decided to appoint her as she ticks all the right boxes," he added.

The decision to appoint a foreign pistol coach came days after the NRAI appointed Thomas Farnik as the foreign coach in the rifle event. The 55-year-old Farnik, who competed at six consecutive Olympic Games from 1992 to 2012, has already joined the Indian team and has started training the shooters, alongside chief coaches Joydeep Karmakar and Suma Shirur.

Similarly, the Indian shotgun team, too, has the legendary Australian Russel Mark as its foreign coach, apart from chief coaches Vikram Chopra and Shreayan Kapoor in the trap and skeet disciplines respectively.

The 58-year-old Russell is a gold medallist at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and a silver winner at the 2000 Sydney Games. He competed in six Olympic Games, the last one being the 2012 edition.

“This is a very interesting development and the NRAI's decision to appoint top-quality foreign coaches speaks volumes on how seriously India is treating shooting before the next Olympic Games in Paris,” said Joydeep Karmakar, the newly appointed chief rifle coach.

“The NRAI has been following this pattern of having a foreign coach alongside two chief coaches across the three disciplines since 2002. That said, the decision to appoint top-quality foreign coaches and chief coaches this time will surely help the shooters to benefit immensely ahead of the next Olympic Games,” he added.