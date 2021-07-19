Olympic Countdown: Mirabai Chanu's Quest For Redemption Through Lifts

When Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, India's lone entry in the weightlifting event at Tokyo Olympics, had failed to lift her first two chances of 85kg in snatch at the Asian Championships in Tashkent, it revived a painful memory. At the Rio Olympics in 2016, Mirabai failed in her first snatch attempt of 82kg. On her second attempt, she was able to lift 82kg before failing in the third attempt at 84kg. The horror show continued in clean and jerk where Mirabai failed in all three attempts.

The similarities between Rio and Tashkent ended when Mirabai, competing after a gap of one-and-a-half years, lifted 86kg in her final snatch attempt.

Taking confidence from it, the 26-year-old lifted 113kg, 117kg and signed off with a world record of 119kg in clean and jerk. The total of 205kg, the highest total ever lifted by her, was good enough for the bronze medal.