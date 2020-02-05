No Athlete is Misinformed on Coronavirus Outbreak: IOA Chief

The IOA chief, however, said India's preparation is on track as they are aiming to go double digits in Tokyo and keep improving the figure to 40-plus by 2028 Los Angeles Olympics to make their bid stronger for the 2032 Games.

"I am not putting up a figure but I think we can take our tally to double figures. In 2024 (Paris), we should aim for 20-plus medals and 40-plus in Los Angeles. Then only we can say we want to bid for 2032 Olympics," he said.

Batra said he is expecting medals from "shooters, boxers, shuttlers and weightlifters" at the Games.

"I also hope that the Indian men's hockey team get it. It's going right, and hope it too would be able to finish on the podium. We have medal hopes from them this time," Batra said.