Neeraj Chopra’s Training Camp Cancelled, Asked to Return Home

Both Hohn and Bartonietz are German nationals and the AFI has requested the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to ensure their safe arrival considering the visa restrictions imposed by India on those coming from the country.

The decision comes in the wake of steps taken to counter the national and global crisis caused by the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Both camps have German nationals -- coach Uwe Hohn in the case of the contingent coming from South Africa and Bartonietz in Neeraj's camp, and the AFI has requested the Sports Authority of India to make adjustments for the same.

Neeraj and Shivpal have both qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.