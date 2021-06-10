Chopra Returns to Overseas Javelin Competition After 18 Months

Ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will return to competition on foreign soil after nearly 18 months on Thursday when he competes at the Meeting Cidade de Lisboa.

The 2018 Jakarta Asian Games champion in javelin throw was last seen in action in January last year, at the South African domestic meet in Potchefstroom, South Africa, where he threw the javelin to 87.86m to beat the Tokyo Olympic qualification mark of 85m.

Thereafter, Chopra, 23, couldn't compete at the international level due to the Covid pandemic.