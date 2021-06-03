Nearly 10,000 Olympic Volunteers Quit Over Pandemic Scare

Around 10,000 volunteers for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have quit, partly due to concern over coronavirus infections, Japanese organisers said on Wednesday.

"There is no doubt that one of the reasons is the concern over coronavirus infections," organising committee chief executive Toshiro Muto told reporters in Tokyo.

Olympic organisers and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have pledged to stage safe Games through a strict hygiene protocol. But despite all the assurances, doubts and worries persist, reports DPA.