Chanu Named Best Women’s Lifter at Weightlifting Nationals

Railways dominated the final day of the Senior National Weightlifting Championships even as Chandrakant Mali of Services registered three records on Friday, 7 February.

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu was named the Best Senior Women's Lifter. She had shattered three records to win the women's 49 kg crown.

Youth Olympic champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga became the Best Senior Men's Lifter. He had made a record in clean and jerk on the way to winning the men's 67 kg for Services.