Mirabai & Jeremy Make Cut in Suggested Lifting Qualification Rules

Mirabai and Jeremy on Top

Under the new rules, to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, a weightlifter must compete in at least one event in each of the three periods of six months (spread over November 2018 to April 2020), at least six events overall and in at least one gold and silver-level event.

The 25-year-old Chanu has now collected 3869 Robi points -- the IWF's official calculation method -- to be placed third behind Hou Zhihui (4703) of China and Ri Song Gum (4209) of North Korea.

Regarding the 17-year-old Jeremey (men's 67kg), who won a gold in 62kg in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, Yadav said, "In the Olympics, there will be 14 competitors in each weight category, men and women. Besides the top eight from the world rankings, the top ranker from each of the five continents will also qualify. Jeremy is at the top of Asian rankings and if the international federation's recommendations are accepted by the IOC, he will also qualify."

Jeremy is at the top of Asian rankings with 3119 Robi points, far ahead of second-placed Mohammed Almazyadi Nawaf (2672) from Saudi Arabia. He is set for his maiden Olympics.

The last slot will be from the host country, if that country (Japan) has not qualified from this method. But if a weightlifter from the host country has qualified, the last slot will be given through the tripartite commission process.