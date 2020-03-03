Games Could Be Moved to Later in 2020, Says Japan Olympic Minister

In an interview last week with only Japanese media, Bach said: “The preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 are continuing with a view to having successful Olympic Games this summer in Tokyo." Bach declined to “fuel the flames of speculation” about reports of cancellation or postponement.

Hashimoto was asked if she believed the Olympics should be held even if the coronavirus outbreak is worse than it is now.

“We are making the utmost effort so that we don't have to face that situation," she said.

Any decision to move the games back would impact international broadcasters, who would have sway over any changes.

The International Olympic Committee gets 73% of its $5.7 billion income in a four-year Olympic cycle from selling broadcast rights. About half of that TV income is from American network NBC.

The 1964 Tokyo Olympics were held in October. But the games have now shifted to summer, largely because it's the only time slot open for sports broadcasters.

North America in the fall is filled with the NFL, college football, baseball, basketball and hockey. Europe is jammed with soccer in England, Spain, Germany, France and Italy, not to mention rugby and cricket where those sports are popular.